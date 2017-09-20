Freebie Alert! Baskin-Robbins Is Sampling Its Cappuccino Blast Frozen Coffee

 Skip Nav
Make Your Own McDonald's Oreo Tiramisu and Experience the Magic
Baskin-Robbins will dole out free samples of its Cappuccino Blast blended coffee and ice cream beverage nationwide on Friday, Sept. 22, from 3-7 p.m. Show up and receive a 3 1/2-ounce sample at participating locations. In case you haven't had a Cappuccino Blast before, it's essentially a coffee milkshake. Coffee and ice cream are blended together and topped with whipped cream and cinnamon. You can order it with any of your favorite scoops of B-R ice cream (cookie dough, Snickers, Reese's, you name it!). If a sample size isn't quite enough to get your motor revving, B-R is offering another sweet deal this Fall: you can order a small Cappuccino Blast for $3 throughout the months of September and October.

In addition to the sampling, B-R has some exciting seasonal releases. Remember how people were ordering secret menu Pumpkin Cheesecake Frappuccinos? At Baskin-Robbins, it actually serves a Pumpkin Cheesecake Cappuccino Blast, which is authentic as it gets, blending Nabisco Ginger Snap cookie pieces and a pumpkin- and cheesecake-flavored ice cream with a cinnamon-cream-cheese-flavored ribbon. Also worth noting, September's Flavor of the Month is Belgian Waffle, "made with Belgian waffle pieces and praline pecans in a maple-praline-flavored ice cream swirled with a caramel ribbon." So that's at least four reasons to motivate you to visit a Baskin-Robbins location very soon!

Image Source: Baskin-Robbins
