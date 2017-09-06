Sorry PSL, We're All About Starbucks's Secret Pumpkin Cheesecake Frappuccino

First Pumpkin Spice Latte of the season! Ok, it's a Frappuccino because it's warm out and has no coffee because sleep is important. A post shared by @candyhunting on Sep 4, 2017 at 2:41pm PDT

If you spent all weekend with your eyes peeled to the Starbucks live stream of the birth of the Pumpkin Spice Latte before its arrival on Sept. 5, you're really going to freak out over this "secret" pumpkin drink. The beloved Fall favorite latte has some stiff competition thanks to the Pumpkin Cheesecake Frappuccino from the Starbucks secret menu.

First spotted by Delish, the secret menu drink is the perfect alternative for those looking for their pumpkin fix, but not ready to make the switch to hot beverages. Since the Pumpkin Cheesecake Frappuccino is not on the menu and will *probably* have your barista saying, "Next," here are the exact steps to order the sweet drink.

First, order a creme-based Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino with a pump of Cinnamon Dolce syrup.

Add a scoop of vanilla bean powder and a pump of white mocha syrup.

For a grande, ask for two pumps of the syrups and two scoops of the powder. If you're ordering a venti, order three pumps and scoops.

Alternatively, if supersweet drinks aren't your favorite, the site recommends ordering a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino and adding two pumps of the pumpkin syrup.

According to the Starbucks secret menu, the drool-worthy drink tastes like the "rich and creamy" cheesecake "in a cup" — no fork necessary! Now that sounds like perfection.

Order your Pumpkin Cheesecake Frappuccino for your frozen pumpkin fix, then check out more pumpkin spice Starbucks drinks from the secret menu.