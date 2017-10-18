 Skip Nav
Organization
7 Things People With Clean Kitchens Do Every Day
Whole Foods
This Is the Most Stupid Mistake You Can Make at Whole Foods
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow's Carbonara Will Become Your Favorite Weeknight Meal
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
50 States of Beer: The Best Brew in Every Single State

While some days call for whatever is cold and on tap, there's something exhilarating about seeking out the best beer an area has to offer. Luckily, BeerAdvocate.com broke down the top-rated beer in each state to make the chase even easier. We took it a step further: what makes each of these beers unique, worth trying, and so darn delicious that you'll be craving another. Get ready to plan the most thirst-quenching road trip yet!

Alabama
Alaska
Arizona
Arkansas
California
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
Florida
Georgia
Hawaii
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada
New Hampshire
New Jersey
New Mexico
20
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
AmericaBeer
Food Video
This Barbecue Sauce Gets a Helping Hand From 2 Secret Ingredients
by Brandi Milloy
Calories in Popular Beers
Beer
A Calorie Comparison of Your Favorite Beers
by Jenny Sugar
Trader Joe's Boatswain American IPA
Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's New IPA Is Gloriously Tasty and Ridiculously Cheap
by Angela Elias
Latin Beer Cocktails Recipes
Beer
15 Beer-Based Latin Cocktails That'll Quench Your Thirst
by Emilia Benton
What Is the Best Tasting Light Beer?
Summer
The Best-Tasting Beer With the Fewest Calories
by Lizzie Fuhr
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds