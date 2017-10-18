50 States of Beer: The Best Brew in Every Single State

While some days call for whatever is cold and on tap, there's something exhilarating about seeking out the best beer an area has to offer. Luckily, BeerAdvocate.com broke down the top-rated beer in each state to make the chase even easier. We took it a step further: what makes each of these beers unique, worth trying, and so darn delicious that you'll be craving another. Get ready to plan the most thirst-quenching road trip yet!