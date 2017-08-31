A Definitive Ranking of the Costco Food Court Offerings

One of the biggest mistakes one can make while grocery shopping is tackling the task on an empty stomach. Big box retailer Costco Wholesale never fails to come to the rescue on this front, offering a stocked food court conveniently right in front of the checkout line. The food court has both perks and drawbacks. On the one hand, it's very quick and inexpensive, but on the other, several items are prepared well before you even order. However, after performing a taste test on all of the menu's main offerings, my fiancé and I found that there are a couple of other winners within the bunch. Read on to see what our surprising number one pick is.