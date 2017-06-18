 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
13 Awesome Foods You Didn't Know You Could Get at Costco
Food Video
Watch This Cake Transform Into an Adorable Pineapple
Recipes
29 Summer Recipes That Make Feeding a Crowd a Breeze
Food Video
The Avocado Toast Frap Is the Drink Starbucks Should Be Making
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 14  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
13 Awesome Foods You Didn't Know You Could Get at Costco

There's always something new to discover at Costco. Besides the fact that there are so many ways to save money at Costco beyond the free samples, there are tons of products that you might not even realize are hiding within the packed shelves of the store. These are 13 unexpected, customer-approved groceries you'll want to keep your eye out for the next time you take a trip to Costco.

Related
Smart Costco Shoppers Take Advantage of These Grocery Hacks

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Budget TipsMeal PlanningFood ShoppingCostcoGrocery Shopping
Join The Conversation
Outdoor Entertaining
by Adrienne Holland
The Best Costco Grocery List
Budget Tips
The Absolute Best Grocery Items to Get at Costco
by Anna Monette Roberts
How to Save Money at Costco
Budget Tips
25 Awesome Costco Shopping Secrets That Go Way Beyond Free Samples
by Brinton Parker
Instant Oatmeal Mix Recipe
Healthy Living Tips
Never Buy Instant Oatmeal Again With This DIY Hack
by Anna Monette Roberts
Ree Drummond Fun Facts
Celebrity Chefs
What You Really Want to Know About The Pioneer Woman
by Anna Monette Roberts
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds