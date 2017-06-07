The Best New Trader Joe's Products From 2017 — So Far

One of the best things about Trader Joe's is that it's constantly releasing new products for customers to try, and we're not just talking about the free samples. Shopping at Trader Joe's is never boring thanks to the never-before-seen foods available every month, and 2017 is already off to a fantastic start. We're keeping up with every single new offering from Trader Joe's to let you know which items are worth the purchase and which ones you should skip. Ahead, read up on all the best new Trader Joe's products of the year so far, and add your favorites to your shopping list the next time you head to TJ's.

— Additional reporting by Jamie Mieuli