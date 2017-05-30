The Best Products From Trader Joe's
15 Trader Joe's Grocery Staples For Busy People
Photo 1 of 16
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
15 Trader Joe's Grocery Staples For Busy People
We get it — it's hard to eat real food when you're busy. That's why we asked our POPSUGAR editors, both former and current, to share their favorite staples from Trader Joe's so you can keep your fridge stocked with all the best foods possible. From microwaveable brown rice to creamy tomato soup, this list will inspire you to stock up on your next TJ's grocery run.