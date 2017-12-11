15 Wines From Whole Foods That Will Knock Your Socks Off

Picture this: you're trying to get everything ready for a fabulous party, but you're crunched for time (OK, you don't have to picture this — we have all been here). You stop at Whole Foods to get some party staples and are thinking about all the other stops you have to make and things you have to do when you get home . . . like throw your dirty clothes in a closet and do something with all the dishes that have piled up in the sink.

You're thinking you may have to phone a friend to handle the adult beverages, but you're in luck. At Whole Foods, the wine selection is quite varied, and the grocer actually has a Master Sommelier employed as its global beverage buyer. So, go ahead: pick up a sampling of wines, and impress your gathered friends with the answer when they say, "This wine is delicious. Where did you get it?"