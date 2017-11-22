 Skip Nav
Chrissy Teigen
The 20 Best Kitchen Hacks From Chrissy Teigen
Holiday Food
Brie vs. Camembert: What's the Difference?
Holiday Food
The 35 Best Thanksgiving Recipes You Should Make This Year
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
23 Whole Foods Staples For Busy People

I may or may not have chosen my apartment based on its one-and-a-half-block proximity to a Whole Foods . . . What can I say? I'm a native Texan and have been a fan for life, having grown up going to the second-ever location in Houston. Admittedly, I sometimes do feel like I'm shopping at Whole Paycheck, but I know I'm investing in my health and in high-quality brands. When it comes to the staples in my life, from milk and butter to berries and yogurt, I buy them all from Whole Foods. These are the products that always end up in my basket.

Kerrygold Pure Irish Butter ($4)
Pastured Eggs ($4-$6)
Straus Family Creamery Organic Whole Milk ($3)
Original Unsweetened Ripple Milk ($5)
Sartori Parmesan Sarvecchio ($14/lb.)
Straus Organic Plain Greek Yogurt ($8)
Sonoma Organic Tortillas ($4)
California Extra Virgin Olive Oil ($11)
Better Than Bouillon Organic Vegetable Base ($7)
Ancient Organics Ghee ($19)
Tolerant Organic Red Lentil Rotini ($7)
Eden Organic Beans ($3)
Dandies All-Natural Vanilla Marshmallows ($5)
365 Cracked Wheat Crackers ($3)
Organic Italian Parsley ($2)
Organic Driscoll's Raspberries ($3-$6 — price varies due to season)
Kumato Cherry Tomatoes ($5)
Henry & Lisa's Wild Alaskan Pink Salmon ($5)
Oritz Anchovies ($12)
Bela Olhao Portuguese Sardines ($3)
Costarella Wild Sockeye Smoked Salmon ($17)
365 Organic Frozen Fruit ($3-5)
365 Organic Brown Rice ($3)
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Food ShoppingGrocery ShoppingWhole FoodsBack To School
Teachers
Try Not to Laugh Hysterically at These Notes Home From School
by Alessia Santoro
Before and After First Day of Preschool
Humor
Mom Photographs Her Daughter Before and After Her First Day of Preschool and the Results Are Hilarious
by Perri Konecky
How Homeschooling Doesn't Help With Socialization
Elementary School
What Homeschooling Gets Wrong About Socialization, According to a Former Teacher
by Laurel Elis
Best Whole Foods Snacks
Whole Foods
The 20 Best Whole Foods Snacks For People on the Go
by Hedy Phillips
Whole Foods Secrets Revealed
Food News
9 Things You Never Knew About Whole Foods, Straight From an Insider Employee
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds