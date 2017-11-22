23 Whole Foods Staples For Busy People

I may or may not have chosen my apartment based on its one-and-a-half-block proximity to a Whole Foods . . . What can I say? I'm a native Texan and have been a fan for life, having grown up going to the second-ever location in Houston. Admittedly, I sometimes do feel like I'm shopping at Whole Paycheck, but I know I'm investing in my health and in high-quality brands. When it comes to the staples in my life, from milk and butter to berries and yogurt, I buy them all from Whole Foods. These are the products that always end up in my basket.