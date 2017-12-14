 Skip Nav
Brie vs. Camembert: What's the Difference?

Chips Ahoy and Nutter Butter Cereal

Exclusive! Chips Ahoy and Nutter Butter Cereals Are Hitting Shelves Soon!

It's becoming more and more acceptable to eat cookies for breakfast, and now we can add Chips Ahoy! and Nutter Butter to the list of "desserts turned cereals." Post, the same brand that blessed the world with the creation and return of Oreo O's, is debuting Chips Ahoy! Cereal and Nutter Butter Cereal, and — yes — each is as nostalgia-inducing and delicious as you'd imagine. POPSUGAR got an exclusive first taste of the cereals, and let's just say we're glad the boxes are big because they're both insanely addictive. The two cereals are exclusive to Walmart and will be available online on Dec. 22 and in stores on Dec. 26.

The Chips Ahoy! Cereal tastes like you took a bunch of the brand's classic cookies and turned them into bite-size, extracrunchy cookie puffs. I'm not a milk drinker, but I can imagine that eating a bowl of this cereal with milk would be the best way to satisfy milk-and-cookie cravings first thing in the morning. As for the Nutter Butter Cereal, not only are the tiny, peanut-shaped "cookies" adorable, but they also have a creamy coating made with real peanut butter that's beyond tasty.

Several of my coworkers and I tried both cereals, and we gotta admit . . . the Nutter Butter might be even more irresistible than the Chips Ahoy!. Whether you prefer chocolate chip or peanut butter cookies, you're guaranteed to love these spins on two of the most iconic snacks. We can't help but be a little sad these cereals weren't around when we were kids, but that doesn't mean we can't be true adults and eat cereal for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

