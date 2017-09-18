Don't Freak Out, but Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheerios Are Hitting Shelves Soon!

New Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheerios will be out soon! You heard it here first! A post shared by @candyhunting on Sep 16, 2017 at 7:30am PDT

If you love chocolate, peanut butter, and Cheerios, then you might want to sit down for this: Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheerios are coming to stores soon! Our favorite (and trusted) new-snack hunter, also known as candyhunting on Instagram, broke the exciting news, and we couldn't help but freak out, naturally. The General Mills brand has been on a roll lately with its flavored cereal releases, including the return of Pumpkin Spice Cheerios just in time for Fall. Be sure to check back here to find out when and where you'll be able to get your hands on this latest chocolaty release as soon as more information becomes available. Exciting times!