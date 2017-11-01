The 50 Most Beautiful Christmas Cookies You'll See This Year

A successful holiday season wouldn't be complete without whipping up a batch or two of cookies; these bite-size beauties really make this time of year feel special. We've rounded up the prettiest sugar-laden treats, guaranteed to get your pulse racing and your mouth watering. Before you head into the kitchen and get to work, check out these deliciously delightful Christmas cookies — they'll make your day a lot sweeter.

— Additional reporting by Aemilia Madden