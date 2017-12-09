Heck Yes! There's a New Creamer That Makes Your Morning Coffee Taste Just Like Oreos

 Skip Nav
Ladies and gentlemen, may I please have your attention for an important, life-changing announcement? It will soon be societally acceptable to indulge in Oreos for breakfast, thanks to Coffee-Mate's newest Cookies & Cream creamer flavor. Can we get a "hell yeah"?!

Instagram user JunkBanter (AKA our trusted source for insider grocery-store news) alerted us to this upcoming release by teasing a picture of the bottles, which apparently feature an image of cookies that bear an uncanny resemblance to our beloved Oreo Cakesters — remember those? Our mouths are watering just thinking about those precious, cakey cookies in coffee creamer form.

Though JunkBanter simply noted that Coffee-Mate's Cookies & Cream Creamer will be hitting store shelves "pretty soon," we reached out to Nestlé for a more specific timeframe, and a rep told us it "will be available in stores by early February." Let the countdowns begin! Between this and International Delight's epic Reese's Peanut Butter Cups Creamer, there's hardly an excuse to start your morning with any ol' basic cup of joe.

