Your Morning Coffee Can Taste Like Reese's With This New Creamer!

Reese's for breakfast, anyone? International Delight is launching a Reese's Peanut Butter Cups Creamer, according to Instagram user Junkbanter, one of our trusted sources of sneak-peek grocery store news. It looks like the creamer was found at Walmart, and another food blogger by the name of The Impulsive Buy claims to have spotted the product at Walmart as well. POPSUGAR reached out to a Walmart representative to confirm the product is available in stores starting now, and it is not exclusive to Walmart. The next time you're grocery shopping, keep your eyes peeled for this life-changing creamer flavor you never knew you needed. Anyone else plotting their plans to have Reese's Puffs and Reese's-flavored coffee for breakfast? Count us in!

