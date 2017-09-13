 Skip Nav
Hold Up: Corn Dog NACHOS Exist at Disneyland!

Corn dogs plus nacho toppings? Yes, please! Before the end of the month, you'll want to run, not walk, to White Water Snacks in Disney's Grand Californian Hotel to try this corn-dog dish. Through September, they're offering mini corn dog nachos, the Disney food hybrid of our dreams. The crispy mini corn dogs are covered with all the usual nacho fixings, including cheese, diced tomato, black olives, and guacamole. Need we say more? Check out some mouthwatering pictures of the Disneyland dish, then add this year's best Disney food and drinks to your food bucket list!

