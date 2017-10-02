Go Ahead and Buy That Vitamix From Costco — Its Return Policy Is the Actual Best

If you aren't currently buying everything you possibly can at Costco, you should really get yourself a membership and get on it. The big-box store sells a little bit of everything, from groceries to automotive care to all your kitchen appliances. Yes, Costco has an amazing selection of kitchen appliances, and it's the place I shopped to outfit my entire kitchen in my last apartment, and the best part about it was the ability to swap out items when I changed my mind.

On one of my first trips to Costco, I bought a Ninja blender, because I'd seen all the commercials and I wanted something so coolly named in my kitchen. I brought it home, it was pretty great, but then after a few months, I realized it wasn't quite as awesome as I'd dreamed it would be. It was good, but I was coveting a Vitamix, which was also available at Costco. Several months after purchasing my Ninja, I put it in a bag and brought it back to Costco.

Let me make this super clear: I used my Ninja for several months, I did not have the box or receipt, and I was able to return it to Costco for a full refund in cash so I could buy a different one. I am not saying I recommend doing something like this, because even I can admit that it's a bit rude, but the fact of the matter is that Costco will accept your return in pretty much any time frame (with a few exceptions, like electronics and jewelry), no questions asked. Because the store is membership based, employees can use your card to search your purchases to see that you've actually bought the item, which is why you don't need a receipt.

I returned my Ninja and bought a Vitamix for triple the price and used it for several months before I realized that it was no better than the Ninja. I don't think I'm kitchen-savvy enough to know a super-high-price blender from just a high-price blender, but they basically worked the same for me, so guess what I did? I returned the Vitamix in a bag — no box, no receipt — to Costco and bought a new Ninja.

Through all of this, I was able to test out the appliances and really get a feel for them to decide what I liked and didn't like. Because of Costco's generous return policy, I ended up using this method with other kitchen appliances as well, in addition to various home goods. Like I said, I don't necessarily recommend taking advantage of Costco's extremely lax return policy, but just know that it's in place should you be wary of a large-ticket purchase. If you have any doubts, check with your local Costco to make sure you'll be able to bring an item back if you change your mind. And then take my advice and go for that big purchase.