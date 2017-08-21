 Skip Nav
This Is What a Day in the Life of Giada De Laurentiis Is Really Like

When Giada De Laurentiis got back from Florence, Italy, after filming season two of her show Giada in Italy, we got the behind-the-scenes scoop! If you've ever wondered what a day in the life of the Italian chef is really like, keep reading to find out — straight from the source. Giada will take you through a typical day from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., complete with the best Italian breakfast, mother-daughter time with Jade, and plenty of sneak peeks captured on her Snapchat. While the season of Giada in Italy may be over now, it's still fascinating to get a glimpse into the life of one of the most beloved television hosts and Italian chefs. After reading through Giada's day in her own words, you'll wish you could hang out with her IRL.

