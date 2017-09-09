20 Easy Desserts You Can Make With a Can of Biscuit Dough

When you pick up a can of refrigerated biscuit dough, you might not plan on using it for dessert — but these recipes prove you should be. We're considering this an ode to the versatile recipes you can make with biscuit dough and highlighting all the sweet treats you could imagine: easy monkey bread, quick beignets, cinnamon-sugar doughnut holes, and much more. The recipes couldn't be easier, and no one has to know your secret ingredient!