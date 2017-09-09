 Skip Nav
Food Video
Prepare to Be Mesmerized by This Unicorn Magic Shell
Halloween
15 Spooky Kitchen Gadgets That Every Foodie Needs This Halloween
Healthy Recipes
Avocado Fans Will Love This Chocolate Pudding
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
20 Easy Desserts You Can Make With a Can of Biscuit Dough

When you pick up a can of refrigerated biscuit dough, you might not plan on using it for dessert — but these recipes prove you should be. We're considering this an ode to the versatile recipes you can make with biscuit dough and highlighting all the sweet treats you could imagine: easy monkey bread, quick beignets, cinnamon-sugar doughnut holes, and much more. The recipes couldn't be easier, and no one has to know your secret ingredient!

Related
30+ Dessert Recipes Made With 5 Ingredients or Less

3-Minute Doughnut Holes
Easy Monkey Bread
Ice Cream Churro Cones
Homemade Cronuts
Fried Peanut Butter
Hedgehog Doughnut Holes
Caramel Apple Monkey Bread
Chocolate Red Wine Biscuit Doughnuts
Crispy Cinnamon Sugar Biscuit Bites
Biscuit Beignets
Easy Churro Bites
Skillet Apple Biscuits
Apple Cider Doughnuts
Magic Marshmallow Monkey Bread Muffins
Pumpkin Pull-Apart Loaf
Deep-Fried Cadbury Creme Eggs
Apple Dumpling Monkey Bread
Cinnamon Peach Bread Pudding
Single-Serve Monkey Bread
Chocolate Caramel Monkey Bread
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Fast And EasyBiscuitsRecipesDessert
Join The Conversation
Recipes
by Anna Monette Roberts
Dairy-Free Casseroles
Dinner
20 Dairy-Free Casseroles That Don't Rely on Cheese For Flavor
by Leo Danzig
Strawberry Jalapeño Buffalo Sauce Recipe
Recipes
Disneyland Inspired This Strawberry-Jalapeño Buffalo Sauce Recipe!
by Nicole Iizuka
Easy Summer Dinners
Fast and Easy
Eat Seasonally With These Easy Summer Dinners
by Anna Monette Roberts
The Best Fudge Recipes
Edible Gifts
25 Fudge Recipes That Will Make Everyone Worship You
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds