Even Candy Corn-Haters Might Appreciate Disney's Halloween Cotton Candy

As Disneyland and Walt Disney World continue to roll out their spooky Halloween menus, one sweet snack will likely inspire a lot of feelings: candy corn cotton candy. Yep, both Disneyland and the Magic Kingdom will be supplying visitors with the orange-and-white treat throughout the month of October.

This isn't the first time Disney has experimented with the polarizing candy. Every Fall, the different parks sell candy corn soft serve, a pretty dessert that consists of vanilla and candy corn ice cream. With the cotton candy, there are some conflicting reports about its taste. One visitor who tried it in Disneyland said it does taste like candy corn, while another in Magic Kingdom said it does not. Guess that means brave candy corn-haters will have to try it to find out! Pictures of the cotton candy are pretty scarce since it's just starting to slowly roll out, but preview the pretty treat ahead.