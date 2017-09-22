 Skip Nav
Original Recipes
Grab a Forkful of Happiness by Making This Garlicky Spaghetti Immediately
Dinner
10 Dinner Options That Are Totally Worth It to Meal Prep
Cooking Basics
14 Grocery Staples I Always Have as a 20-Something on a Budget
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Even Candy Corn-Haters Might Appreciate Disney's Halloween Cotton Candy

As Disneyland and Walt Disney World continue to roll out their spooky Halloween menus, one sweet snack will likely inspire a lot of feelings: candy corn cotton candy. Yep, both Disneyland and the Magic Kingdom will be supplying visitors with the orange-and-white treat throughout the month of October.

This isn't the first time Disney has experimented with the polarizing candy. Every Fall, the different parks sell candy corn soft serve, a pretty dessert that consists of vanilla and candy corn ice cream. With the cotton candy, there are some conflicting reports about its taste. One visitor who tried it in Disneyland said it does taste like candy corn, while another in Magic Kingdom said it does not. Guess that means brave candy corn-haters will have to try it to find out! Pictures of the cotton candy are pretty scarce since it's just starting to slowly roll out, but preview the pretty treat ahead.

Related
People Are Waiting in Hour-Long Lines For Disney's Oogie Boogie Popcorn Bucket

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Halloween CandyWalt Disney WorldCotton CandyCandy CornDisneylandDisneyHalloween
Join The Conversation
Opinion
by Carlye Wisel
Halloween Costumes For Best Friends
Women
No Boys Allowed: 30+ Duo Costumes to Rock With Your BFF
by Macy Cate Williams
Halloween Skittles 2017
Food News
New Halloween Skittles Have Arrived, and They're Here to Trick Your Taste Buds
by Erin Cullum
Moana Costumes
Disney
These Disney Fans Proved How Far They'll Go With Their Moana Costumes
by Nicole Yi
DIY Disneyland Costume Ideas
Disney
25 Wildly Creative Disneyland-Inspired Costumes — For Superfans ONLY
by Tara Block
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds