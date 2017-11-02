May I Have Your Attention, Please? Disney's Holiday Ghirardelli Treats Look Amazing

Just like that, Halloween is over at Disney, and the holiday festivities are already underway. At Disney California Adventure, the Ghirardelli Soda Fountain and Chocolate Shop has introduced two new treats for the holiday season.

For starters, the decadent shop is now offering peppermint and chocolate-dipped waffle cones to sweeten up any scoop combination. In addition, Ghirardelli has unleashed new peppermint hot chocolate and peppermint bark hot fudge sundaes. If you top any of your chosen treats with a seasonal Peppermint Bark Square, then you'll really end up with a winning combination — and a festive Instagram shot!