 Skip Nav
Cooking Basics
10 Make-Ahead Meal Prep Hacks That Will Make You Feel Really Good Later
Food Hacks
A Hands-Free Hack For Peeling Hard-Boiled Eggs
Recipes
22 Recipes Meant For Anyone Obsessed With Garlic

Disneyland Holiday Ghirardelli Ice Cream Desserts 2017

May I Have Your Attention, Please? Disney's Holiday Ghirardelli Treats Look Amazing

A post shared by KT🖤 (@ktthedisneybear) on

Just like that, Halloween is over at Disney, and the holiday festivities are already underway. At Disney California Adventure, the Ghirardelli Soda Fountain and Chocolate Shop has introduced two new treats for the holiday season.

For starters, the decadent shop is now offering peppermint and chocolate-dipped waffle cones to sweeten up any scoop combination. In addition, Ghirardelli has unleashed new peppermint hot chocolate and peppermint bark hot fudge sundaes. If you top any of your chosen treats with a seasonal Peppermint Bark Square, then you'll really end up with a winning combination — and a festive Instagram shot!

Join the conversation
Holiday FoodDisneylandGhirardelliFood NewsDisneyIce CreamHoliday
Gift Guide
Obsessed! 40 Cute and Instagram-Worthy Gifts From Forever 21 — All Under $20
by Macy Cate Williams
Disney World Facts
Walt Disney World
39 Disney World Facts That Even Die-Hard Fans Don't Know
by Hilary White
Alton Brown Facts
Food News
25 Fascinating Facts That Will Make You Love Alton Brown Even More
by Erin Cullum
Cream Cheese Cutout Cookie Recipe
Holiday Food
These Soft and Chewy Christmas Cookies Have an Ingenious Secret Ingredient
by Alexandra Stafford
Appetizer Recipes
Recipes
100 Appetizers Perfect For Any Occasion
by Nicole Perry
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds