This Disneyland Holiday News Will Make Your ENTIRE Day

With Halloween Time fun ramping up at Disneyland, we've naturally got our minds on . . . Christmas! Holidays at the park are by far the most charming time of year, with festive decorations, special events, themed treats, and more.

The very merry Holidays at Disneyland Resort starts at both parts of the park on Nov. 10 and will run all the way through Jan. 7, 2018. Guests can even attend the park on Christmas Day!

Here's what to look forward to at Disney California Adventure:

Holiday Happenings at Disneyland Park:

  • Sleeping Beauty's castle will be adorned with holiday decorations.
  • Believe . . . in Holiday Magic fireworks show will dazzle Main Street.
  • Guests can attend "A Christmas Fantasy" parade.
  • It's a Small World Holiday is back!
  • Haunted Mansion Holiday will be ready to spook guests starting Sept. 15.

We'll just see if this year can top 2016's festivities!

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Hilary White
