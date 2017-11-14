 Skip Nav
Disneyland Mickey Mouse Ornament Stein

Mickey Mouse Ornament Steins Are by Far the Cutest Holiday Merch at Disneyland

The holidays at Disneyland are all about the festive merchandise. Each year we wait to see just what surprises Disney has in store, and the seasonal specialties for the 2017-2018 Holidays at Disneyland definitely don't disappoint! One of our favorite items you can find around the park is an adorable Mickey Mouse Ornament Stein that can hold drinks, cups of fruit, and even milk chocolate pot de crème.

The souvenir is a cute combo of a traditional Christmas tree ornament, topped (of course!) with mouse ears. It opens and closes like a traditional beer stein, and can be found at multiple locations in Disneyland.

Here's where you can find the Ornament Stein:
Carnation Cafe
Critter Country Fruit Cart
Fantasyland Fruit Cart
French Market Restaurant
Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor
Hungry Bear Restaurant
Lemonade Stand Near Haunted Mansion
Lemonade Stand Near "It's a Small World" Mall
Main Street Fruit Cart
Maurice's Treats Snack Cart
Mint Julep Bar
Plaza Inn
Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante
Red Rose Taverne
Royal Street Veranda
Ship to Shore Marketplace
Toon Up Treats
Tropical Imports

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Hilary White
