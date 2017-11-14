Mickey Mouse Ornament Steins Are by Far the Cutest Holiday Merch at Disneyland

The holidays at Disneyland are all about the festive merchandise. Each year we wait to see just what surprises Disney has in store, and the seasonal specialties for the 2017-2018 Holidays at Disneyland definitely don't disappoint! One of our favorite items you can find around the park is an adorable Mickey Mouse Ornament Stein that can hold drinks, cups of fruit, and even milk chocolate pot de crème.

The souvenir is a cute combo of a traditional Christmas tree ornament, topped (of course!) with mouse ears. It opens and closes like a traditional beer stein, and can be found at multiple locations in Disneyland.

Here's where you can find the Ornament Stein:

Carnation Cafe

Critter Country Fruit Cart

Fantasyland Fruit Cart

French Market Restaurant

Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor

Hungry Bear Restaurant

Lemonade Stand Near Haunted Mansion

Lemonade Stand Near "It's a Small World" Mall

Main Street Fruit Cart

Maurice's Treats Snack Cart

Mint Julep Bar

Plaza Inn

Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante

Red Rose Taverne

Royal Street Veranda

Ship to Shore Marketplace

Toon Up Treats

Tropical Imports