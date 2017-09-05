 Skip Nav
Food Video
This Monkey Style In-N-Out Burger Will Turn You Into an Animal
Dinner
21+ Korean-Inspired Recipes to Try This Year
Recipes
How to Make Cinnamon Rolls in 30 Minutes Flat
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Eataly World Is Basically the Disneyland of Italian Food, and It's Coming Soon!

Disney World is great and all, but we've suddenly got our eye on a different theme park that's all about Italian food: Eataly World. The upcoming destination is more than the Eataly in NYC that you know and love — it's a gigantic park with 20 acres of restaurants, markets, factories, educational "rides," theaters, and multimedia experiences all dedicated to celebrating the art and heritage of Italian food. It sounds like a dream that only exists in our minds, but it's totally real, and it's opening in Bologna, Italy, this November. Described as "the world's largest agro-food park," Eataly World truly is the ultimate bucket-list destination for Italian food-lovers. The best part? Admission is free! Excuse us while we start planning a trip ASAP. Read on to take a closer look at the magical world of pasta and more, and watch a full sneak-peek video, ahead.

Related
15 Life-Changing Cooking Secrets You Can Learn From Italians

Eataly World will be located in the picturesque city of Bologna, Italy.
It's going to be HUGE — 80,000 square meters, to be exact.
We'll repeat the best part: admission is free!
This is where parmesan-lovers' dreams come true.
Looks like there will be plenty of prosciutto to go around, too.
The park promises a variety of events and workshops for food-lovers.
Eataly World wouldn't be complete without restaurants, and there will be 25 of them.
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
ItalyFood NewsItalianTravel
Join The Conversation
Food News
We Thought We Loved Krispy Kreme — Then We Saw Its International Menu
by Brinton Parker
How to Customize Your Starbucks Order
Food News
11 Modifications You Didn't Know You Could Make at Starbucks
by Erin Cullum
How to Get Free Chick-fil-A Breakfast September 2017
Food News
by Erin Cullum
Brandless Online Grocery Store Selling Items For $3
Food News
This New Online Grocery Store Has Everything You Need For Just $3!
by Terry Carter
Places to Travel to After a Breakup
Wellness
by Nicole Yi
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds