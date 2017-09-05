Eataly World Is Basically the Disneyland of Italian Food, and It's Coming Soon!

Disney World is great and all, but we've suddenly got our eye on a different theme park that's all about Italian food: Eataly World. The upcoming destination is more than the Eataly in NYC that you know and love — it's a gigantic park with 20 acres of restaurants, markets, factories, educational "rides," theaters, and multimedia experiences all dedicated to celebrating the art and heritage of Italian food. It sounds like a dream that only exists in our minds, but it's totally real, and it's opening in Bologna, Italy, this November. Described as "the world's largest agro-food park," Eataly World truly is the ultimate bucket-list destination for Italian food-lovers. The best part? Admission is free! Excuse us while we start planning a trip ASAP. Read on to take a closer look at the magical world of pasta and more, and watch a full sneak-peek video, ahead.