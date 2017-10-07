 Skip Nav
Personal Essay
10 Things INTJ Personality Types Hate With a Burning Passion
Introvert
Here's What INFJs Absolutely Must Have in Order to Be Happy
Holiday
22 Unique Gifts That Will Leave Recipients Saying, "Wow, You're So Thoughtful!"
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
36 Disney World Hacks That Will Make Your Trip Even More Magical

Want to avoid the long Walt Disney World lines in the sweltering heat of a Florida Summer? We can help with that. Some of the park's biggest fans came together on two Quora threads to offer tips and tricks for making your trip to Disney World even more magical — and more economical, too. These hacks will help you navigate the parks, find the best deals, and make the most of the happiest place on the planet.

Related
39 Disney World Facts That Even Die-Hard Fans Don't Know
32 Fun Disney Facts From a Former Cast Member

Work with a Disney-certified travel agent. 
Make Advance Dining Reservations where you want to eat.
Use a Crowd Calendar to find out the busiest park times.
Use discount websites and travel companies to help you save and plan.
Subscribe to the Touring Plans website.
Buy Disney gift cards at Target.
For your first time at Walt Disney World, stay on site.
Save yourself the trouble and the cost, and ship essentials to your hotel.
Buy a Disney World guidebook.
If you're staying on site, take Disney's Magical Express. 
Get to the park early.
Find the characters you want to see by asking attendants where they are located.
Consider splitting up if you're in a group.
Make sure to mention your special occasion.
The shops on either side of Main Street USA in the Magic Kingdom are all interconnected.
Know which rides have short lines for when you feel like resting.
If you want to rent a car, rent it on property after you arrive.
Eat when people ride; ride when people eat.
Get a Fastpass+.
Use memberships and statuses to get discounted tickets.
Don't overlook Disney's Hollywood Studios during Fantasmic!
Take advantage of Disney's Free Dining program.
Get out of the parks for the afternoon.
Don't buy bottled water.
Don't crowd into the Magic Kingdom for the Wishes fireworks show. 
Make use of different kinds of transportation.
Stay at hotels that have their own attractions.
Eat hearty.
The Disney resort hotels are organized into different resort areas, so know your travel times.
Examine menus online before making dinner reservations.
Beat Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger spin game.
5
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Travel InspirationWalt Disney WorldDisneyTravel
Organization
A Step-by-Step Guide For Packing the KonMari Way
by Anna Monette Roberts
Why Change at Disney Parks Is Good
Opinion
Change at the Disney Parks Is a Good Thing — Here's Why
by Carlye Wisel
Is Disney World a Romantic Honeymoon?
Walt Disney World
We're Not Disney Fanatics, but Disney World Was the Ideal Honeymoon
by Maggie Pehanick
Why Halloween at Disneyland Is the Best
Disney
36 Reasons You Should Stay FAR AWAY From Disneyland During Halloween Time
by Macy Cate Williams
Canada Train Trip
Travel
This Spectacular 4-Night Train Trip Across Canada Only Costs $397!
by Macy Cate Williams
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds