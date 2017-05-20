 Skip Nav
Elsa's Frozen Margaritas Are Perfect to Share With Olaf in Summer
Get the Dish
Every Bite Is a Party With These Confetti-Filled Truffles
Original Recipes
20 Minutes Is All You Need For the Best-Ever Baked Chicken Breasts
Fast and Easy
Your Ultimate Guide to Fast and Easy Chicken Dinner Recipes

Elsa's Frozen Margaritas Recipe

Elsa's Frozen Margaritas Are Perfect to Share With Olaf in Summer

Elsa's learned a valuable lesson about how to use her magical powers — like for happy hour! Watch as she lets go and whips up a delicious frozen margarita to enjoy with Olaf in Summer. When it comes to cocktails, the cold never bothered us anyway!

For more cooking tutorials from Disney Princesses, check out Mulan's Mu Shu Pork and Cinderella's Pumpkin Pie.
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Allison Davis
Eat The TrendFood VideoDisneyFrozenMargaritasCocktails
