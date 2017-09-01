 Skip Nav
4 Badass Women Winemakers and Their Unique Tasting Room Experiences

On my most recent trip to Napa, I found myself meeting more and more female winemakers in a generally male-dominated field. These women are creating some phenomenal spirits, and it was a truly refreshing experience to walk into several of my favorite wineries to discover that the flavors I'd fallen in love with were crafted by these badass vintners. For anyone planning on heading to the plentiful Northern California wine region anytime soon, I highly encourage you not only to check out these wines, but also to make some time for tasting because all the wineries offer ridiculously unique experiences.

If you're looking to take your whole trip up by one exquisite notch like I was fortunate enough to do, check out flights on Jet Suite X — it's essentially the Uber of private jets. Tickets start at $129 and it flies directly into Concord, CA, just a stone's throw away from Napa. After flying private, I've been spoiled to a point where I never want to go back to commercial.

Stephanie Putnam at Raymond Vineyards
Nicole Hitchcock at J Vineyards & Winery
Kathryn Hall at Hall Wines
Jamie "JJ" Dowell at Round Pond
