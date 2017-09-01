4 Badass Women Winemakers and Their Unique Tasting Room Experiences

On my most recent trip to Napa, I found myself meeting more and more female winemakers in a generally male-dominated field. These women are creating some phenomenal spirits, and it was a truly refreshing experience to walk into several of my favorite wineries to discover that the flavors I'd fallen in love with were crafted by these badass vintners. For anyone planning on heading to the plentiful Northern California wine region anytime soon, I highly encourage you not only to check out these wines, but also to make some time for tasting because all the wineries offer ridiculously unique experiences.

