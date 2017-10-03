 Skip Nav
Bite Me: 40+ Halloween Costumes Inspired by Your Favorite Foods

Halloween is the only time of the year when you can dress up as anything you want, so why not let it be your favorite food? It's time to add a little flavor to the season, so whether you're a total foodie with a sophisticated palate or a candy fiend, you're going to obsess over these costume ideas. Check out all of the edible inspiration for yourself.

Carton of Milk
Cake and Ice Cream
Bacon and Eggs
Campbell's Soup
Skittles
Cotton Candy
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Bag of Jelly Beans
Cupcake
Bagel and Lox
Watermelon
French Bread
Morton's Salt Girl
Easy Halloween CostumesClassic Halloween CostumesCouple Halloween CostumesEasy CostumesDIY Halloween CostumesDIY CostumesHalloween CostumesFood HumorFallHalloweenBack To School
