 Skip Nav
Food Video
This Monkey Style In-N-Out Burger Will Turn You Into an Animal
Dinner
21+ Korean-Inspired Recipes to Try This Year
Recipes
How to Make Cinnamon Rolls in 30 Minutes Flat
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
No Tricks Here! These 9 Food Network Halloween Recipes Are a Real Treat

When it comes to picking out the best Halloween recipes, there's arguably no better source than the Food Network. When all of your favorite hosts (like Alton Brown, Giada De Laurentiis, and Sunny Anderson) get creative for the Oct. 31 holiday, the results are spectacular — and easy! If you're planning your own Halloween party and need ideas for festive appetizers, spooky mains, and fun desserts, look to these reliable recipes straight from the Food Network. Personally, we plan on ditching regular caramel apples for Ree Drummond's epic marbled apples. Keep reading for all the recipes to try this year.

Related
7 Scarily Easy Giada De Laurentiis Halloween Recipes to Make at Home

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Halloween PartiesHalloween RecipesCelebrity ChefsFood NetworkRecipesHalloween
Join The Conversation
Giada De Laurentiis
Here's What Giada De Laurentiis Really Eats in a Day
by Erin Cullum
Gordon Ramsay's Thoughts on Pineapple Pizza
Gordon Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay Just Ended the Pineapple Pizza Debate in 1 Tweet
by Terry Carter
Ina Garten Comfort Food Recipes
Ina Garten
The 20 Most Comforting Ina Garten Recipes to Make in This Lifetime
by Erin Cullum
Instant Pot Chicken Curry Recipe
Original Recipes
by Angela Elias
The Pioneer Woman Magazine Fall Issue 2017
Food News
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds