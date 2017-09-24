 Skip Nav
Food Video
Break Off a Piece of This Giant Cake-Filled Kit Kat Bar!
OREO
You Will Never Look at Oreos the Same Way Again After Reading These Facts
meal prep
21 #MealPrep Ideas That Are Anything but Boring
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
12 Things You Don't Know About Giada De Laurentiis

As a certified Italian-food addict and Food Network enthusiast, I've been a fan of Giada De Laurentiis since I started watching Everyday Italian years ago. If you're like me, you know that the chef has five-star Italian recipes, a very charismatic on-camera presence, and an adorable daughter named Jade. But there's a lot you probably didn't know, like the fact that she was discovered after her family was featured in a Food & Wine article. Intrigued? Read on to learn 12 facts you didn't know about the ultrasuccessful Italian guru.

Related
Giada De Laurentiis Reveals the 1 Surprising Ingredient She Adds to Pasta

She was born in Rome.
She graduated from UCLA with a bachelor's degree in Social Anthropology.
Her real passion was cooking, so she decided to begin her culinary career by heading to Paris and enrolling at Le Cordon Bleu.
She started her career on Food Network with practically no on-camera experience.
She has eight successful cookbooks.
She opened her first restaurant in Las Vegas in July 2014.
She has cooked for Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Like most of us, she had braces!
Her grandfather, Dino De Laurentiis, was a renowned film producer.
Her nonna, aka grandmother, was a total stunner.
Her favorite way to start the day is with yoga.
She won an Emmy award.
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity ChefsFood NetworkFun FactsGiada De Laurentiis
Join The Conversation
Giada De Laurentiis
Giada’s Ingenious Hack Will Change the Way You Eat Leftover Spaghetti
by Erin Cullum
Ina Garten's Shrimp Scampi Recipe
Ina Garten
The Barefoot Contessa Shares a Recipe We All Need
by Anna Monette Roberts
Giada De Laurentiis Fall Appetizers
Giada De Laurentiis
16 Easy Fall Appetizers From Giada De Laurentiis
by Erin Cullum
How Chefs Cook Bacon
Cooking Basics
This Is How All Your Favorite Chefs Cook Bacon
by Erin Cullum
Giada De Laurentiis Williams Sonoma Pasta Collection
Giada De Laurentiis
Giada De Laurentiis Just Launched a Line of Pasta Products That Will Make You Hungry
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds