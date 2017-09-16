You Will Cry With Laughter Watching Gordon Ramsay Guess the Secret Ingredients in His Food

Gordon Ramsay stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote his new cooking series called MasterClass, and little did he know he'd be trying some . . . interesting foods. In a hilarious skit called "Secret Ingredient With Gordon Ramsay," Gordon, Jimmy, and The Roots's Questlove guess the secret ingredients in a three-course meal of sushi, foie with fermented mustard, and chocolate cake. Spoiler alert: Gordon's guess for each secret ingredient involves some type of expletive. The chef is clearly not a fan of Cool Ranch Doritos, Pop Rocks — which he guesses are "quail sh*t with popping candy" — or the third secret ingredient, which we'll let you find out for yourself. Watch the full video to get a chuckle out of Gordon spitting out one of our favorite snacks, just like he did when he tried Thin Mints for the first time.