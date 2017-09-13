 Skip Nav
Food Video
Stop What You're Doing and Make These No-Bake Oreo Shot Glasses
Starbucks
We Hacked Starbucks's Unicorn Frappuccino
Original Recipes
Hack Homemade Pint Slices to Feature Your Favorite Ben & Jerry's Flavor
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
There Are Even MORE New Hello Kitty Wines You'll Want to Order ASAP

It's easier than ever to get your hands on a bottle of Hello Kitty wine, and as it turns out, Hello Kitty just released more bottles with new sleek designs. Italian winery Torti imports the wines to the States weekly, and they can be bought online through Mission Wine Company or through its distributor, SW Vino (please note its website is currently down due to heavy traffic). If the varietal you want appears sold out online, don't despair! I called SW Vino (1-714-658-8866) and confirmed that it just received a shipment of all the wines, including the Pinot Nero (white) and Pinot Noir. You can place an order by calling if you can't find the bottle you're looking for online. If you're not sure which one to try first, take a look at the prices and the tasting notes so you can make an informed choice before purchasing. Now let's get to popping and sipping that Sanrio nectar of the gods (um, kitties!).

Hello Kitty Sweet Pink Sparkling Wine
Hello Kitty Sparkling Rosé
Hello Kitty Sparkling Rosé Special Edition
Hello Kitty Pinot Noir
Hello Kitty Pinot Nero Vinified in White
Hello Kitty Sparkling Wine Combo Pack
Hello Kitty Sweet Pink Sparkling Wine With Gift Box
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Food ShoppingHello KittyParty PlanningHappy HourWine
Join The Conversation
ALDI
by Kelsey Garcia
Easy Queso Recipe
Fast and Easy
Quarter-Life Crisis Queso Is Here to Calm You the F*ck Down
by Erin Cullum
LaCroix Cocktail Recipes
Fast and Easy
13 Cocktails That Start With a Can of LaCroix
by Erin Cullum
Best Wine Regions in Spain
Wine
6 Reasons You Should Go to a Wine Tour in Spain
by Sojourner White
Game-Day Food You Can Make in a Muffin Tin
Appetizers
Make Your Life Easier on Game Day With These Ingenious Muffin-Tin Recipes
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds