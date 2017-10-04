OMG, Hot and Spicy Cinnamon Oreos Are Coming Soon!

A post shared by The Junk Food Aisle (@thejunkfoodaisle) on Oct 4, 2017 at 2:37pm PDT

Happy Oreo announcement day! OK, that's not really a thing, but that's what we like to call it when Oreo blesses us with yet another unexpected flavor. This time around, it's Hot and Spicy Cinnamon Oreos, which are reportedly coming soon, according to trusty Instagram user The Junk Food Aisle. We're honestly still not over the perfection of Cookie Butter Oreos, the most recent flavor we've gotten our hands on, and now it looks like the cookie aisle is going to get even more exciting. The black and red Oreos have a cinnamon-candy-flavored creme filling, so we imagine they'll taste like a chocolate cookie mixed with Red Hots or Hot Tamales . . . yum? Keep your eyes peeled for this new flavor!