 Skip Nav
Cooking Basics
The 1 Thing I Learned in Italy That Changed the Way I Cook
Recipes
23 Chicken Recipes Made in a Slow Cooker
Food Hacks
A Hands-Free Hack For Peeling Hard-Boiled Eggs

How Do You Pronounce LaCroix?

Let's Settle It Once and For All: Here's the Correct Way to Pronounce LaCroix

A post shared by Missi Groller (@missiquoted) on

Is LaCroix pronounced the French way, La-Kwah, or something else? It's an often debated subject among friends and family. Though the name of the sparkling beverage is French (it translates to "The Cross"), according to the LaCroix FAQs, the company says it's pronounced "La-Croy. It rhymes with 'enjoy.'" In case you forget, there's a catchy rap song about your beloved drink.

Take a look at the history of the sparkling water, and it's named after the original area (in Wisconsin) where it was bottled. "La" comes from the city of La Crosse, and "Croix" refers to the St. Croix River that flows between Wisconsin and Minnesota. It looks like Midwesterners might have something to do with the way we pronounce this ultrapopular beverage. Let's toast to this fun fact with a LaCroix cocktail.

Join the conversation
La CroixBurning QuestionsFun Facts
Get the Dish
Make Your Own McDonald's Oreo Tiramisu and Experience the Magic
by Brandi Milloy
What Is Ube?
Food News
What the Hell Is Ube, and Why Are You Seeing It Everywhere?
by Anna Monette Roberts
How Ree Drummond Met Her Husband
Celebrity Chefs
Ree and Ladd Drummond's Love Story Is Straight Out of a Western Romance
by Angela Elias
Five Guys Secrets Revealed
Food News
How the Patties Are So Darn Juicy and 5 More Secrets From a Former Five Guys Employee
by Victoria Messina
Best New Whole Foods Snacks 2017
Food Reviews
The Best New Whole Foods Snacks of the Year, So Far
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds