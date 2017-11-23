 Skip Nav
You'll Never Frost Cupcakes Another Way Again After Learning This Trick

Beautiful frosted cupcakes are Magnolia Bakery's bread and butter (it's this sweet treat that was popularized by Sex and the City, after all). So when the bakery extended an invitation to a cupcake decorating class focused on flower cupcakes, I had to check it out. Keep reading to see exactly how these pastry pros do it.

Here's what you'll need: cupcakes, buttercream frosting, a pastry bag, a coupler and Ateco's #104 petal tip, luster dust (optional), and some patience.

Make Your Base
Pipe the Bud and First Petals
Pipe on More Petals
Finish Piping on Frosting
Decorate With Luster Dust or Sprinkles
