The 1 Thing You Should Try Adding to Your Scrambled Eggs

Some people add milk to their scrambled eggs, some prefer heavy cream, and some scramble them in bacon fat. Even if you think you've tried it all, there's one sneaky ingredient you might not have added before, and that's worcestershire sauce. I found this idea in a Facebook comment on our post about how chefs scramble eggs, and I knew I wanted to try it myself because I'm a huge fan of the incredibly savory condiment. The sauce, which is typically used for steak and Bloody Marys, is made of anchovies (yes, really), garlic, vinegar, molasses, salt, onions, chili peppers, and other spices.

So how does it taste in scrambled eggs? It's interesting, but in a good way — I totally approve. I recommend adding 1/4 teaspoon of worcestershire sauce per two eggs and whisking everything together well before cooking your eggs low and slow. The sauce is already really salty, so you don't need to add any more salt. The eggs develop a slightly tangy, smoky, umami-rich flavor that's unlike any scrambled egg I've had before. If you have worcestershire sauce on hand anyway, give this a try. It just might become your favorite scrambled eggs recipe.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Anna Monette Roberts
Food HacksCooking BasicsCooking TipsCondimentsBreakfastEggs
