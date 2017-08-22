Never Suffer the Disappointment of Freezer-Burnt Ice Cream Again

If you've ever suffered through a freezer-burnt scoop of ice cream in order to sate a raging craving, know that there's a better way. While there's not a whole lot that can be done to save a pint that's already sporting the telltale ice crystals (save scraping away the offending bits and transforming the rest into a frothy milkshake), this summertime tragedy can be averted. The most surefire way is not to let the ice cream melt in the first place, as freezer burn occurs when melted ice cream refreezes, but that doesn't mean that you need to toss a pint that sat on the counter for a few minutes too many. Make like Three Twins Ice Cream founder Neal Gottlieb and preserve partially consumed ice cream by refreezing the pint upside down. This way, the melted ice cream will drip onto the lid, where it can be avoided, instead of marring the still-creamy parts.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Anna Monette Roberts