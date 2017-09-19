16 Make-Ahead Recipes From Ina Garten That Will Change the Way You Cook

If ever there were an award for queen of make-ahead recipes, Ina Garten would win. She's so good at this cooking strategy that she wrote an entire cookbook about it. The beauty of Make It Ahead is that "each recipe includes clear instructions for what you can do ahead of time, and how far in advance, so you can cook with confidence and eliminate last-minute surprises," according to the description from Ina herself. Whether you prep the dough for salty oatmeal chocolate chunk cookies in advance, or you make a big pot of soup and freeze the rest for later for dinner on a whim, there's a way to make cooking easier (and more fun) with Ina's expert direction. Ahead, take a look at more than 15 ways people are embracing the make-ahead lifestyle and start enjoying the time-saving recipes for yourself.