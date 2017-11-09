 Skip Nav
Kid-Friendly Recipes
The Only Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe You'll Need
Recipes
Hands Down the Best Way to Roast Potatoes
Holiday Food
25 Hostess Gifts to Bring on Thanksgiving — They're Really Good!

Jeff Mauro's Mashed Potatoes Recipe

These Mashed Potatoes Are Basically Like Cream-Cheese Frosting

Whether it's with cream or extra butter, people are always looking for ways to make mashed potatoes as smooth and rich as they can be. Jeff Mauro, aka the Sandwich King, has a tater trick you'll wish you'd known about a long time ago: cream cheese. The ingredient's mild flavor and thick texture is the perfect tool to make mashed potatoes incredibly velvety. Cream cheese, a stick of butter, and half-and-half are whipped with a hand mixer until fluffy, then combined with diced, boiled potatoes, plenty of garlic, and black pepper.

Related
Tyler Florence's Hack Will Forever Change the Way You Make Mashed Potatoes

Already, the potatoes are supercreamy and flavorful (I may or may not have sampled about 10 forkfuls at this point), but the King doesn't stop there; he pours the mixture into a baking dish and drizzles melted butter over the top, baking it until the potatoes are thick and golden brown on the surface. There's a buttery taste in every bite and minced chives add fresh color and crunch. Mauro boldly calls these the "creamiest, butteriest, tastiest mashed potatoes ever," and he definitely isn't wrong. Make these smooth spuds once, and you'll want to bring them to every potluck and holiday gathering you attend — but sharing them will be the hardest part.

Get the recipe: Jeff Mauro's mashed potatoes

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sara Cagle
Join the conversation
Holiday FoodJeff MauroCelebrity ChefsFood NetworkPotatoesSide DishesRecipesThanksgivingHoliday
Giada De Laurentiis
12 Things You Don't Know About Giada De Laurentiis
by Erin Cullum
Halo Top Gingerbread House Ice Cream
Holiday Food
Halo Top's Limited-Edition Holiday Flavor Is Going to Be Holy Sh*t Good
by Jenny Sugar
Trader Joe's Advent Calendar
Holiday Food
Hold Up — Trader Joe's Sells Chocolate Advent Calendars For Just $1!
by Erin Cullum
Cuban-Style Roasted Pork
Holiday Food
Your Thanksgiving Guests Won't Want to Leave After Tasting This Lechón Recipe
by Vanessa Mota
Empanada Recipes
Recipes
16 Irresistible Empanada Recipes You Should Try Making at Home
by Alessandra Foresto
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds