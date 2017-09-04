The 1 Thing You Should Never Put on a Sandwich, According to the Sandwich King Himself

The perfect sandwich is a delicate art, and if there's anyone who's perfected it, it's Food Network chef and sandwich king Jeff Mauro. Mauro spilled his sandwich dos and don'ts to us, along with his thoughts on fatherhood, cooking for kids, and the perfect sandwich bread. Keep reading to learn his best advice.

POPSUGAR: What's the ultimate breakfast sandwich?

Jeff Mauro: Perfectly griddled sausage patty, everything bagel, veggie cream cheese, and pickled jalapeños, of course.

PS: What's the worst thing anyone could put on a sandwich?

JM: Mealy tomatoes.

PS: What's the best sandwich bread ever?

JM: The answer is NONE. Each sandwich has at least one appropriate bread to act as the vehicle.



PS: Does your son eat what you cook? How do you get him to eat vegetables?

JM: Kind of. He always eats the protein we make, and starch (usually sweet potatoes) and veggies. He's still not eating salads or asparagus, but we've always fed him well-seasoned and well-balanced food. I guess the trick is, and mind you, I only have one kid, to really not give [kids] a choice. They have to at least taste everything you make.

PS: What's your ultimate Father's Day meal?

JM: My ideal Father's Day meal is a big grilled beef tenderloin. Pair that with tons of mushrooms, something cheesy, and lots of Mark West wine.

PS: What's the most fun thing about being a chef who is a dad?

JM: Taking pride in the fact that my boy knows and respects good food and where it comes from and what it takes to make it. Now with my restaurant Pork & Mindy's in Chicago, he can come hang out with me on the weekends and see food from that end of the business. Plus, I'm proud that my boy can crack an egg like a champ.