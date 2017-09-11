 Skip Nav
Get the Dish
No-Bake, 3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Truffles Starring Nutter Butters!
Halloween
15 Spooky Kitchen Gadgets That Every Foodie Needs This Halloween
Grilling
20 Cheap and Easy Grilling Recipes For Summer and Beyond

Jeni's Salted Caramel Review

This Is the Best Ice Cream in the Whole Damn World, According to Me

In my decade of experience writing about food, I've tasted hundreds if not thousands of ice creams, and yes, I have a favorite. Jeni's Salty Caramel ($12) is almost always stocked in my freezer. I consider myself a pretty frugal grocery shopper, but I do have one vice, and that's Jeni's. The price tag is steep — really steep — but hear me out. First of all, Jeni's ice cream has the best texture I've ever encountered. It's creamy, not icy, and has a slight chewiness to it, like Turkish ice cream or mochi. And the flavor? It tastes like delicate cream (she uses grass-grazed cow milk) with a roasted, caramelized sweetness and clean, salty finish to balance out the richer flavors. I can easily polish off a pint in two sittings, and sometimes, I pair it with my second favorite ice cream in the world: Salted Peanut Butter With Chocolate Flecks.

Related
Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream Is Inspired by History — Not Trends

Here's what makes the Salty Caramel ice cream even more amazing: the owner of Jeni's, Jeni Britton Bauer, invented the flavor in 1996, inspired by traditional French salted caramel candies. Rather than rely on flavoring, Jeni's Ice Cream toasts brown sugar in a big kettle over a fire and then blends the caramel with the cream and milk before churning it into ice cream. This flavor has been re-created countless times by famous ice creameries across the country, from San Francisco's Bi-Rite Creamery to Disney World's French Pavilion at Epcot. While the copycats are good, nothing can compare to the original Jeni's. Try it yourself and you'll see why the addiction is real.

Image Source: Jeni's
Join the conversation
Jeni Britton BauerFood ReviewsFood NewsGrocery ShoppingIce Cream
Join The Conversation
Food Reviews
The 16 Best Italian Foods You Can Get at Trader Joe's
by Erin Cullum
Best Frozen Japanese Foods From Trader Joe's
Food Reviews
The Absolute Best Frozen Japanese Foods From Trader Joe's
by Erin Cullum
McDonald's Minion Potatoes
Food News
Minion-Shaped Potatoes Are the Cutest Damn Thing to Hit McDonald's Menu
by Victoria Messina
Ghirardelli Pumpkin Spice Caramel Hot Cocoa
Food Reviews
Ghirardelli Has Brought Back This Pumpkin Beverage Due to Popular Demand!
by Anna Monette Roberts
Best Canned Wines
Food Reviews
6 of the Best New Canned Wines You'll Want to Drink
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds