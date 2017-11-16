Kitchen Equipment That You Should Invest In
12 Big-Ticket Kitchen Items That Are Actually Worth the Expense
In a dream world, money would grow on trees and every piece of equipment in your kitchen could be top-notch, but that isn't reality. The trick is knowing where to allocate your budget instead of frittering away funds on less-important pieces. These 12 items are all worth considering investing in the next time your budget allows for an upgrade; consider it the ultimate (practical) kitchen-equipment wish list.
Williams Sonoma Proteak End-Grain Rectangular Cutting Board
$149.95
Professional Nonstick Fry Pan
$125 $89.95
Vitamix Professional Series 200 Blender
$439.99
from Target
Williams Sonoma Silpat Silicone Cookie Sheet Liners
$21.95
Sous ChefTM; Food Processor, 16-Cup
$600 $399.95
All-Clad Stainless Steel Pan
$110 $110
Artisan Stand Mixer
$379.95 $379.95
