15+ Post-KonMari Kitchens to Drool Over

Marie Kondo, bestselling author of Spark Joy, has developed a foolproof organization technique called the KonMari Method that promises anyone can declutter and never relapse. I've tried it out myself and can attest to its effective power, particularly with my kitchen. It's impossible not to Instagram the amazing spaces in your house post-KonMari, which is why I have pulled together some brilliant examples along with some tips to keep your kitchen tidy.

