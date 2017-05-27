Macklemore Vouches For Martha Stewart's "Absolutely Incredible" Chicken

At the BottleRock Festival in Napa, CA, Martha Stewart teamed up with Macklemore and Ryan Lewis for a cooking demo, and thousands huddled together in the sun to watch this unlikely trio interact. Martha demoed a caramel chicken recipe from her Marley Spoon subscription meal kit. Macklemore admitted to Martha that he only knows how to cook three things: fried chicken, cheeseburgers, and cereal. Ryan, who can make an omelet, interjected, "You don't make cereal." "Bullsh*t," Macklemore responded. For the record, his go-to is Rice Chex, resulting in a mix of chuckles and boos from the audience.

Martha made a point to say she used to pronounce Macklemore's name like Mack-ul-more, but that Macklemore himself corrected her prior to the demo. According to Macklemore, it's Mack-luh-more. She asked him to explain the name. "It's not an exciting story, Martha," Macklemore begrudgingly answered. "I was 17. I was at school. I was in graphic arts class. We had to name a super hero that we were designing. I named him Professor Macklemore. I started rapping . . ." Ryan cut in, "He dropped the professor."

Cooking did eventually occur, and Macklemore appeared relatively at ease, pan-searing the chicken to golden-brown perfection. "We're cookin' now, Martha!" Ryan Adams screamed, causing everyone to roar. Macklemore asked Martha, "Can we do a chicken crowd surf? Can I give them a sneak peek?" Though a crowd surf did not commence, he did raise the chicken high in the air with a set of tongs before launching a piece out toward fans. Martha added something about how she just crowd-surfed the day before during a taping of Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner. She and Snoop filmed a Halloween episode for season two, in which they cover the entire audience in toilet paper.

ADVERTISEMENT

In less than 30 minutes, Martha and the duo made rice, bok choy, and a caramel-dredged chicken, despite taking their sweet time and getting side-tracked with side questions. Martha doled out two perfectly plated dishes to Macklemore and Ryan for the grand taste test. When Macklemore took a bite and a hush fell over the audience. He grinned and said, "I thought I was going to have to lie if I didn't like this chicken. But honestly this chicken is absolutely incredible."

As a send-off, the bouncer asked each of them what they would bring to Snoop for a potluck. Martha said it would be her green peppercorn sauce, because Snoop puts it on everything. She'd bring wine for herself and Kool-Aid for Snoop, because that's apparently all he drinks? Macklemore prefaced that even though he doesn't smoke, he would bring over some Freddy's Fuego marijuana from his hometown, Seattle. And lastly, Ryan said it'd be whiskey, because it's what he would want to drink at a Snoop potluck.

Here's hoping this is not the last we see of Martha with Macklemore and Ryan. In the meantime, go ahead and bring them together in your own kitchen by playing "Let's Eat" while cooking up Martha's caramel chicken.

Get the recipe: Caramel Chicken with Steamed Bok Choy and Rice

Travel and expenses for the author were provided by Alaska Airlines for the purpose of writing this story.