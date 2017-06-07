 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
McDonald's Soft Serve Looks About a Million Times Tastier in an Oreo Cone
Food Video
Can You Cook Dinner in a Hot Tub? Surprisingly, Yes!
Martha Stewart
Is Martha Stewart's 1-Pot Pasta Hack Too Good to Be True?
Food Video
Relive Your Childhood With These Unicorn Push-Up Pops
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 9  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
McDonald's Soft Serve Looks About a Million Times Tastier in an Oreo Cone

A classic soft-serve ice cream cone from McDonald's must be among life's many simple pleasures. In the United States, that soft serve ice cream is typically presented in just your average crispy cone. Meanwhile, at McDonald's locations throughout Mexico, soft-serve ice cream can be enjoyed in a freaking Oreo cone!

The ice cream treat is officially called the Cono Oreo. After a little Instagram investigating, we learned that the Cono Oreo is in fact a pretty popular menu item, as it should be. In some pictures, the vanilla ice cream also seems to be topped with cookie crumbs, but that doesn't appear to be the typical order. We also learned that certain Hong Kong locations serve purple sweet potato ice cream in the Oreo cone, resulting in a combination we'd also love to try.

Look ahead for more pictures of the international and indulgent dessert.

Related
McDonald's Doesn't Sell Ice Cream Sandwiches — But There Is a Hack For That

Previous Next
Join the conversation
OREOFood NewsIce CreamFast FoodMcDonald's
Join The Conversation
Glow
Cool Down With a Scoop of Vegan Creamsicle Soft Serve
by Susi May
Mom of Shy Boy Reveals How He Opened Up
Toddlers
by Kate Schweitzer
Oreo Unicorn Cookie Pops
Get the Dish
Lisa Frank-ophiles Need to Make These Unicorn Oreo Pops ASAP
by Brandi Milloy
Jelly Donut Oreos Review
Food Reviews
Jelly Donut Oreos Are Surprisingly Not the Worst!
by Erin Cullum
Unicorn Macaron Recipe
Food News
Unicorn Macarons Might Just Be the Most Effing Magical Dessert We've Ever Seen
by Victoria Messina
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds