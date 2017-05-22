 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
5 Products You Need to Create a Moscow Mule Masterpiece

Moscow Mule Products

5 Products You Need to Create a Moscow Mule Masterpiece

5 Products You Need to Create a Moscow Mule Masterpiece

I'm dubbing the moscow mule the official cocktail of Summer. The spicy citrus drink is made with ginger beer, limes, and vodka — thirsty yet? We rounded up everything you need to make the perfect mule. Whether you're mixing up the drink for friends or you want to put together a kit as a gift, you'll be all set with the following products. Take a look and drink up.

Related
Get Your Drink On in Style — 17 Fun Summer Cocktail Glasses

Shop Brands
Williams-Sonoma · World Market · Sur La Table
1 Peak Ice Works Crushed Ice Tray
Peak Ice Works Crushed Ice Tray

Use this crushed ice tray ($14) to create a nice, cold base for your drink.

Urban Outfitters Kitchen
Peak Ice Works Crushed Ice Tray
$14
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Kitchen
2 World Market Gold Plastic Pineapple Stirrers
World Market Gold Plastic Pineapple Stirrers

Every good mule needs a pretty stirrer. Set a drink stirrer ($8) in each cup so the ingredients can get well-mixed. Pineapples don't have to be for tropical drinks, they work for anything Summer-related.

World Market
Gold Plastic Pineapple Stirrers Set of 12
$7.99
from Cost Plus World Market
Buy Now See more World Market Drinkware
3 Williams-Sonoma W & P Walnut Muddler
Williams-Sonoma W & P Walnut Muddler

If you like your mule extratangy, use this muddler ($25) to smash a lime slice into the bottom of the glass.

Williams-Sonoma
Williams Sonoma W & P Walnut Muddler
$24.95 $11.99
from Williams-Sonoma
Buy Now See more Williams-Sonoma Bar
4 World Market Marble Paddle Cutting Board With Copper Handle
World Market Marble Paddle Cutting Board With Copper Handle

Make sure to use a cutting board ($15) when slicing your limes.

World Market
Marble Paddle Cutting Board with Copper Handle
$14.99
from Cost Plus World Market
Buy Now See more World Market Cutting Boards
5 Sur La Table Moscow Mule Copper Mug
Sur La Table Moscow Mule Copper Mug

A moscow mule wouldn't be complete without a copper mug ($12) to keep it crisp.

Sur La Table
Moscow Mule Copper Mug
$19.95 $11.96
from Sur La Table
Buy Now See more Sur La Table Cups & Mugs
Summer CocktailsSummerGift GuideCocktails
Shop Story
Read Story
Urban Outfitters
Peak Ice Works Crushed Ice Tray
from Urban Outfitters
$14
Williams-Sonoma
Williams Sonoma W & P Walnut Muddler
from Williams-Sonoma
$24.95 $11.99
World Market
Marble Paddle Cutting Board with Copper Handle
from Cost Plus World Market
$14.99
Sur La Table
Moscow Mule Copper Mug
from Sur La Table
$19.95 $11.96
World Market
Gold Plastic Pineapple Stirrers Set of 12
from Cost Plus World Market
$7.99
Shop More
Urban Outfitters Kitchen SHOP MORE
Urban Outfitters
Watermelon Keg Tapping Kit
from Urban Outfitters
$20
Urban Outfitters
S'well 17-Oz Marble Water Bottle
from Urban Outfitters
$35
Urban Outfitters
Tequila Mockingbird: Cocktails With A Literary Twist By Tim Federle
from Urban Outfitters
$15
Urban Outfitters
Copper Stemless Glasses Set
from Urban Outfitters
$29
Urban Outfitters
Swirled Glass Bowl Set
from Urban Outfitters
$39 $32
World Market Cutting Boards SHOP MORE
World Market
Marble Paddle Cutting Board with Copper Handle
from Cost Plus World Market
$14.99
World Market
Aqua Cutting Board
from Cost Plus World Market
$7.99
World Market
Pig Cutting Board
from Cost Plus World Market
$16.99
World Market
Dachshund Cutting Board
from Cost Plus World Market
$16.99
World Market
Charcuterie Cutting Board
from Cost Plus World Market
$24.99
Williams-Sonoma Bar SHOP MORE
Williams-Sonoma
Williams Sonoma Marble & Copper Monogram Boards
from Williams-Sonoma
$39.95
Williams-Sonoma
Williams Sonoma AERIN Ginger Jar Champagne Bucket
from Williams-Sonoma
$159.95
Williams-Sonoma
Williams Sonoma Marble & Copper Ice Bucket
from Williams-Sonoma
$99.95
Williams-Sonoma
Williams Sonoma Marble Rectangular Board
from Williams-Sonoma
$59.95 $47.99
Williams-Sonoma
Williams Sonoma Novelty Wall-Mounted Bottle Opener, Bulldog
from Williams-Sonoma
$16.95
Urban Outfitters Kitchen AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Outdoor Entertaining
Get Your Drink On in Style — 17 Fun Summer Cocktail Glasses
by Macy Cate Williams
Spring
The Most Thoughtful Mother's Day Gift Ideas Grandma Will Absolutely Love
by Lauren Levy
Mother's Day
20 Copper-Colored Gifts For Mom
by Nicole Yi
Valentine's Day
25 Gifts Under $25 That Any Valentine Will Totally Appreciate
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Urban Outfitters Kitchen AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
janet.lowe
janet.lowe
skynaite
brynbradsher
Williams-Sonoma Bar AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
taymbrown
gabyburger
fountainof30
lauren_pesce
Sur La Table Cups & Mugs AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
onesmallblonde
morgan_lillian
rorofletcher
awedbymoni
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds