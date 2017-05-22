5/22/17 5/22/17 POPSUGAR Food Summer Moscow Mule Products 5 Products You Need to Create a Moscow Mule Masterpiece May 22, 2017 by Macy Cate Williams 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. I'm dubbing the moscow mule the official cocktail of Summer. The spicy citrus drink is made with ginger beer, limes, and vodka — thirsty yet? We rounded up everything you need to make the perfect mule. Whether you're mixing up the drink for friends or you want to put together a kit as a gift, you'll be all set with the following products. Take a look and drink up. RelatedGet Your Drink On in Style — 17 Fun Summer Cocktail Glasses Shop Brands Williams-Sonoma · World Market · Sur La Table 1 Peak Ice Works Crushed Ice Tray Use this crushed ice tray ($14) to create a nice, cold base for your drink. Urban Outfitters Kitchen Peak Ice Works Crushed Ice Tray $14 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Kitchen 2 World Market Gold Plastic Pineapple Stirrers Every good mule needs a pretty stirrer. Set a drink stirrer ($8) in each cup so the ingredients can get well-mixed. Pineapples don't have to be for tropical drinks, they work for anything Summer-related. World Market Gold Plastic Pineapple Stirrers Set of 12 $7.99 from Cost Plus World Market Buy Now See more World Market Drinkware 3 Williams-Sonoma W & P Walnut Muddler If you like your mule extratangy, use this muddler ($25) to smash a lime slice into the bottom of the glass. Williams-Sonoma Williams Sonoma W & P Walnut Muddler $24.95 $11.99 from Williams-Sonoma Buy Now See more Williams-Sonoma Bar 4 World Market Marble Paddle Cutting Board With Copper Handle Make sure to use a cutting board ($15) when slicing your limes. World Market Marble Paddle Cutting Board with Copper Handle $14.99 from Cost Plus World Market Buy Now See more World Market Cutting Boards 5 Sur La Table Moscow Mule Copper Mug A moscow mule wouldn't be complete without a copper mug ($12) to keep it crisp. Sur La Table Moscow Mule Copper Mug $19.95 $11.96 from Sur La Table Buy Now See more Sur La Table Cups & Mugs Share this post Summer CocktailsSummerGift GuideCocktails