 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
15 Pitcher-Perfect Cocktails For Breezy Bartending Duty
Original Recipes
This 20-Minute Pasta Will Become Your Favorite Weeknight Dinner
Summer
45 Summer Dinners to Make Before the Season Ends
Food Video
The Avocado Toast Frap Is the Drink Starbucks Should Be Making
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 17  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
15 Pitcher-Perfect Cocktails For Breezy Bartending Duty

Cocktails taste better when they're enjoyed with good company, but rather than craft a bunch of different beverages (I mean, who really wants to be stuck with bartending duty all party long?), make pitcher drinks like sangria, margaritas, and punch. All you have to do is make a large batch, and everyone gets a glass on demand. Hooray! Here are a few of our favorites, just in time for that pool party, BBQ, or whatever else you have planned for the holiday weekend.

— Additional reporting by Anna Monette Roberts

Related
33 Crave-Worthy Cocktails Made With 3 Ingredients (or Fewer!)

Previous Next
Join the conversation
SummerParty PlanningHappy HourRecipesCocktails
Join The Conversation
PinkNC PinkNC 7 years
Those look so cool and yummy :)
Affordable Decor
by Krista Jones
Saltine Toffee
Holiday Food
White Trash Toffee Is the Easiest Candy You'll Make This Holiday Season
by Susannah Chen
Lose Belly Fat With Intervals
Interval Training
The Secret to Losing Belly Fat
by Jenny Sugar
Affordable Luxury Makeup
Makeup
by Monique Valeris
Happy Hour: Redhead in Bed
Summer
Sip on This Sultry Alcoholic Slushy All Summer Long
by Nicole Perry
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds