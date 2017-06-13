15 Pitcher-Perfect Cocktails For Breezy Bartending Duty

Cocktails taste better when they're enjoyed with good company, but rather than craft a bunch of different beverages (I mean, who really wants to be stuck with bartending duty all party long?), make pitcher drinks like sangria, margaritas, and punch. All you have to do is make a large batch, and everyone gets a glass on demand. Hooray! Here are a few of our favorites, just in time for that pool party, BBQ, or whatever else you have planned for the holiday weekend.

— Additional reporting by Anna Monette Roberts