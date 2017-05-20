Oreo Wants to Give You $500K For Your Oreo Flavor Idea

 Skip Nav
Listen up, because you could win $500,000 from Oreo. The company announced a new My Oreo Creation Contest, asking fans to submit their best Oreo flavor via text (Dial 59526), Twitter, or Instagram with the hashtags #MyOreoCreation and #Contest. Alternatively, you can register your idea on the website itself starting May 25. There have already been over 8K submissions on Instagram, many of which will make you ache with longing. Here are some of the best we've seen so far so you can step up your game when you submit your idea.

