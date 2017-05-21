Nathan's Hot Dogs Have Been Recalled Due to Metal Objects Found Inside!

Before you get ready to fire up your grill, you should make sure those Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs are safe to eat. Smithfield Foods, the parent company of Nathan's, has issued a recall for its Nathan's Famous All-Beef Skinless Franks. There have reportedly been complaints about metal objects found in both Nathan's and Curtis brand franks that were produced on Jan. 26. If you're wondering how to determine if your hot dogs are possibly contaminated, simply check the side of your Nathan's hot dog packages for the establishment number "EST. 296."

Below is a list of the affected items, according to NBC4 Washington:

14 oz. sealed film packages containing "Nathan's Skinless 8 Beef Franks," with a Use By date of Aug. 19, 2017

16 oz. sealed film packages containing "Curtis Beef Master Beef Franks," with a Use By date of June 15, 2017

If you purchased any Nathan's or Curtis hot dogs recently, you should double check your freezer and toss anything that may be affected! For additional information on the recall, customers can call Smithfield directly at 877-933-4625.