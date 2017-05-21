 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Nathan's Hot Dogs Have Been Recalled Due to Metal Objects Found Inside!
Food Video
DIY Watermelon Jolly Rancher Pop-Tarts Are Made With the Actual Candy
ayesha curry
Take Key Lime Pie to the Next Level With Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Food Video
Elsa's Frozen Margaritas Are Perfect to Share With Olaf in Summer

Nathan's All Beef Skinless Franks Recall May 2017

Nathan's Hot Dogs Have Been Recalled Due to Metal Objects Found Inside!

Before you get ready to fire up your grill, you should make sure those Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs are safe to eat. Smithfield Foods, the parent company of Nathan's, has issued a recall for its Nathan's Famous All-Beef Skinless Franks. There have reportedly been complaints about metal objects found in both Nathan's and Curtis brand franks that were produced on Jan. 26. If you're wondering how to determine if your hot dogs are possibly contaminated, simply check the side of your Nathan's hot dog packages for the establishment number "EST. 296."

Below is a list of the affected items, according to NBC4 Washington:

  • 14 oz. sealed film packages containing "Nathan's Skinless 8 Beef Franks," with a Use By date of Aug. 19, 2017
  • 16 oz. sealed film packages containing "Curtis Beef Master Beef Franks," with a Use By date of June 15, 2017

If you purchased any Nathan's or Curtis hot dogs recently, you should double check your freezer and toss anything that may be affected! For additional information on the recall, customers can call Smithfield directly at 877-933-4625.

Image Source: Flickr user Adam Kuban
Join the conversation
RecallsHot DogsFood NewsFood Trends
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Food Reviews
This Is What Goes Into a $200 Hot Dog
by Samantha Netkin
Is a Hot Dog a Sandwich?
Food News
Food Version of the Dress Debate: Is a Hot Dog a Sandwich?
by Erin Cullum
Anthony Bourdain Girlfriend May 2017
Celebrity Couples
Anthony Bourdain Goes Public With His New Girlfriend in This Adorable Photo
by Erin Cullum
Baby Shopping
Recall Alert! Check Your Baby's Wipe Packages ASAP
by Alessia Santoro
Skittles America Mix and Juicy Fruit America Pop
Food News
The New Fourth of July Skittles Mix Will Make You Feel Berry Patriotic
by Erin Cullum
KFC Secrets Revealed
Food News
8 Things You Never Knew About KFC, Straight From Former Employees
by Erin Cullum
Donald Trump Served Steak and Ketchup in Saudi Arabia
Donald Trump
by Terry Carter
Ben & Jerry's Pint Slices Recall
Food News
Recall Alert! Your Ben & Jerry's Pint Slices May Contain Peanut Butter
by Victoria Messina
Standard Homeopathic Company Teething Tablets Recall
Baby Shopping
Recall Alert! Homeopathic Teething Tablets Officially Recalled by FDA
by Alessia Santoro
Ice-Cream-Stuffed Doughnuts
Food News
The Cool — Er, Hot — Detail That Sets These Ice-Cream-Stuffed Doughnuts Apart
by Kelsey Garcia
Disneyland Jungle Julep
Food News
Consider This New Disneyland Drink the Mint Julep's Frozen Tropical Cousin
by Brinton Parker
Firecracker Hot Dog Recipe
Food Video
Dazzle the Crowd With Firework Hot Dogs This Fourth of July
by Brandi Milloy
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds