This Nifty Gadget Brings Sonic's Legendary "Nugget Ice" to Your Kitchen

Everyone has that one random thing they're oddly passionate about. For some, it's three-ply toilet paper or gel pens. But my strange obsession? A damn good cube of ice. Yes, you read that correctly. The perfect bite-size piece of frozen H2O is what really gets me goin', and I have zero shame because I know I'm not the only one out there who may or may not have considered starting an Iceaholics Anonymous group.

If you share the same dedication to ice, chances are you're probably familiar with the kind that is served at Sonic Drive-In. Aptly dubbed "nugget ice," it's the soft type that easily crunches without nearly breaking one of your teeth and absorbs the flavor of whatever beverage you're sipping. People love Sonic's ice so freakin' much that the chain even sells it in 10-pound bags for diehard ice-chewers to purchase on the go. But now you don't have to haul yourself to the drive-up eatery when the sudden craving hits, because you can make these morsels of frozen perfection in the comfort of your own home with the Opal Nugget Ice Maker.

This nifty kitchen gadget can produce one pound of glorious nugget ice per hour, so it definitely has the ability to grant you party-hosting stardom. At nearly 11 inches wide and slightly more than 17 inches tall, it's compact enough to fit on your countertop. If you want "the good ice" at your fingertips, you'll have to drop $500 to purchase your own Opal online — a worthy investment, in my opinion. I can honestly say I've never wanted to spontaneously purchase something so much in my entire life.

Keep reading to get an up-close look at this handy machine. Cheers to fueling the nugget-ice obsession!

See how compact it really is?
Just imagine the party-hosting possibilities!
Let's get up close and personal with that ice, shall we?
Are you craving nugget ice yet?
Well, now you probably are.
Must. Have. Nugget. Ice. ASAP.
