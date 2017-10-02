Oreo's New Hot Cocoa Mix Is the Perfect Answer to Crisp Fall Weather

A post shared by JunkBanter.com 🍫🍺💪🏼 (@junkbanter) on Sep 21, 2017 at 7:22am PDT

When I think of comfort snacks, Oreo is the first thing that comes to mind, so of course I did several back flips — in my head — when I found out that the brand is now selling its own hot cocoa mix. One of our favorite (and trusted) new-snack-hunter, also known as JunkBanter on Instagram, alerted us of the epic new mix, and let's just say our prayers have been answered. Not only does Oreo's hot cocoa mix reportedly taste like your favorite dark chocolate cookie, it also has cookie crumbs in it because we deserve it! You can find Oreo's new mix on the shelves at Walmart, but we'd advise you to act fast and buy in bulk because it surely wont be in stock for long.